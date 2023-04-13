JUSTIFYING TERROR: ‘Everybody should be astounded’ at the Guardian, Times UK

“Everybody should be astounded” at the terrible reporting and “historical revisionism” of mainstream media, most notably the Guardian and the Times UK, regarding the “appalling” coverage of deadly Palestinian terror attacks against innocent Jewish civilians and the justification of genocidal terror, says Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project.

Goldstein also comments on antisemitic UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who said the Jewish state has no right, under international law, to defend its citizens against terrorism.