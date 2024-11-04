Kamala bets everything on abortion

The strategy is similar to the one that worked for the Democrats in 2022.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

After fluttering around different arguments and positions “joy”, “turn the page” and “protecting democracy”, the Kamala campaign has settled on abortion as its final closing argument.

Faced with severe challenges among male voters, the Kamala campaign has settled on its own gender election, speaking to men purely in relation to women, as Michelle Obama did, demanding that men take the ‘lives’ of women seriously by protecting abortion.

Men are inherently depicted as either abusers, who vote Trump or defenders who ‘protect’ women by voting for Kamala.

With days to go, that’s the strategy everything is resting on for Kamala.

The virtue here is that it is a coherent, if quite underwhelming argument, to most of the country.

The Kamala campaign decided that it couldn’t win over voters on the economy and is barely even trying.

It’s going to take whatever numbers it can get among men and call it a day. It will focus all its efforts on turning out liberal women, mostly in the suburbs, concerned about abortion in large enough numbers to win.

The strategy is similar to the one that worked for the Democrats in 2022. Faced with widespread public dissatisfaction, it ignored the dissatisfied and focused on abortion.

It worked then. Can it work again?

One basic difference between a midterm and a general election is that only motivated voters turn out for the midterms. Turnout for a presidential election is expected to be much higher.

And while the Dems blunted a large red wave in 2022, a narrow election requires much narrower margins.

But bereft of any other ideas or any larger vision, Kamala bet everything on abortion. Forget joy, it’s time to kill the babies.