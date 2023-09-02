Kamala Harris hosted Alex Soros and supermodel ‘roommate’ at private residence

Alex Soros, son and heir of George Soros $25 billion empire at an award event in New York on, June 6, 2017. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The VP progressive megadonor Alex Soros and his supermodel ‘roommate’ at an intimate gathering at her home.

By Chuck Ross, The Washington Free Beacon

Vice President Kamala Harris recently hosted a group of prominent Democratic donors, including the progressive megadonor Alex Soros and his supermodel “roommate,” at a small gathering at her private residence, according to newly released visitor logs.

The Soros family scion and Savannah Huitema, an “American stunner” who has walked the runways of Europe, visited Harris’s residence on May 31, according to the logs. The visit came days before Soros was announced as the new leader of his father George’s philanthropy, the Open Society Foundations.

It marks Alex’s 21st—but by far most intimate—visit to the Biden-Harris White House, a testament perhaps to the Soros family’s support for the Democratic Party and liberal causes. George Soros has for years been the party’s biggest financial backer. And the Open Society Foundations pour hundreds of millions of dollars a year into liberal causes. The younger Soros has met in the past with White House advisers on national security and domestic policy issues and attended gatherings with hundreds of other guests.

Soros on June 6 posted a photo with the vice president on Twitter, where the progressive billionaire frequently shares pictures of himself hobnobbing with members of the Biden administration and other Democratic luminaries. While the purpose of Soros’s latest visit is unclear, he and Huitema joined seven other Democratic heavyweights at the Harris residence.

Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney, longtime Harris supporters, are listed as visitors. The Democratic power couple poured $1 million into a pro-Harris super PAC during her 2020 presidential campaign. They also run a foundation that supports the movement to defund police and to remove police officers from schools in Oakland. President Joe Biden appointed Delaney to the Commission on Presidential Scholars last year.

Avram Glazer, an owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team, also visited the Harris residence. He contributed $350,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in April and May. Glazer was invited to the White House state dinner in December for French president Emmanuel Macron.

The White House logs list the location of the visit as “1st Floor VPR.” A search of past visitors to that location indicates it is Harris’s private domicile at the Naval Observatory. Television screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, who is listed as a Harris visitor on May 2, attended an event at the residence that same day, according to a news report.

It is unclear whether Soros and Huitema are an official item, though they have been spotted together in Europe. Huitema, who posted photos of her White House visit, accompanied Soros on a trip to Albania in July, where they rubbed shoulders with former president Bill Clinton and Albanian prime minister Edi Rama. Albanian news outlets described Soros and Huitema as “roommates.”

Alex Soros—like his father—has reportedly dated supermodels in the past. But the younger Soros’s relationship with Huitema will hopefully fare better than his father’s. Brazilian model Adriana Ferreyr accused George Soros in 2010 of slapping and choking her while they were in bed. She later sued him for $50 million.

The White House and Open Society Foundations did not respond to requests for comment.