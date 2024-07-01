Biden’s family blames White House staff for his feeble performance at Presidential debate

Biden’s inner circle blames staff for everything from overloading him with statistics during preparation to allowing him to wear makeup that makes him look pale.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The family of US President Joe Biden is urging him to stay in the race despite a disastrous performance in the first Presidential debate on Thursday and have blamed staff for his poor performance.

Although even the main liberal news outlets, such as MSNBC and The New York Times characterized the Democrats’ reaction to Biden’s weak debate performance as “panic” his family, particularly his son Hunter Biden, are urging the President to stay in the race.

One source close to Biden’s inner circle said, “the entire family is united” in keeping Joe Biden in the race and denied that The President is considering dropping out.

His family members have said, “You get up and keep fighting,” according to the source.

Meanwhile, the First Family is venting its anger on White House staffers rather than blaming Biden’s age and infirmity for the poor showing.

John Morgan, a top Democratic donor who is friends with Joe Biden’s brother Frank made no bones about who he blamed for the disastrous debate.

“Biden has for too long been fooled by the value of Anita Dunn and her husband,” Mr. Morgan wrote on social media. “They need to go … TODAY. The grifting is gross. It was political malpractice.”

Morgan said in an interview, “It would be like if you took a prizefighter who was going to have a title fight and put him in a sauna for 15 hours then said, ‘Go fight,’” he said. “I believe the debate is solely on Ron Klain, Bob Bauer, and Anita Dunn.”

Anita Dunn serves as Biden’s senior adviser; her husband, Bob Bauer, is his lawyer, and Ron Klain is the former chief of staff.

Biden’s family and friends have accused Klain of overloading him with statistics during debate preparations, not giving him adequate rest, and even allowing makeup artists to make him look pale.

None of the three commented on the criticism reported by Biden’s family, but Klain said he was “100% percent sure” that Biden would remain in the race.