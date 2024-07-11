Kamala Harris ‘understands the emotion’ behind antisemites who want to destroy Israel

Harris misinterprets students’ war chants to destroy Israel as being a ‘peace rally’ for poor Palestinians.

By Barry Shaw, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies

Kamala Harris does what she always does. Take a position and then, when she has taken her position, tries to level the playing field. She thinks that is being diplomatic. To be even-handed.

She is wrong!

On 8 July, the left-wing magazine, The Nation, published the Vice President expressing her support, her sympathy, for the rabid anti-Israel antisemites on campus chanting for a world without Israel while threatening Jewish students from behind keffiyeh-masked faces.

She interpreted that as “showing exactly what human emotion should be” even as they chanted for the Hamas killers of Jews before adding as an afterthought, “there are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject…but we have to navigate it. I understand the emotion behind it.”

She apparently has no idea the danger behind these protests. She misinterprets the students’ war chants as being a peace rally for poor Palestinians.

She heard that as we saw a feverish encouragement for the Hamas barbarians who killed and raped thousands of Israelis in their savage jihadi impulses.

To a Jewish student on campus, to an Israeli whose daughter was killed, raped or is a hostage still of Hamas, or whose son is fighting these barbarians somewhere in Gaza, Kamala Harris’s words are both vapously air-headed and hurtful.

This, coming from the current Vice President, is deeply troubling for many that have been hurt, and worse, by the perpetrators of the crimes committed by the terrorists who campus supporters she sees as peace-makers.

What does this say of the person who is next in line to potentially be the next President of the United States?