Kamala losing among Whites and Hispanics

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before a screening of "Screams Before Silence" at the White House, June 17, 2024. The documentary film is about the rape and mutilation of Israeli women on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

These are her base, and they don’t even believe in her.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

With all the mad hype you would think that the Joy candidate during a period of high inflation and general economic misery would be performing well among a large group of Americans.

Instead, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows that Kamala is not only losing white voters 46/50 but also Hispanics 44/52. Notably, these numbers show Trump performing better among Hispanics than he is among whites.

Kamala is winning blacks 83/10 which would be better news if Obama hadn’t won this group 93% to 6%. To paraphrase a certain presidential candidate, I knew Obama, Kamala is not Obama.

Even worse, Kamala isn’t even hitting Biden’s numbers among black voters in 2020. She’s underperforming the old white man she accused of being a racist among black voters.

Strikingly, 54% of Hispanic voters have an unfavorable view of Kamala. That’s higher than the 51% of white voters.

And despite the endless campaign tour, hardly anyone feels like they don’t know enough about or haven’t heard enough about Kamala.

The unfavorables for Kamala are really striking. She’s at 9% unfavorable among black people.

Finally, despite media narratives, Kamala lags Trump in voter enthusiasm 70/71.

Finally, and these numbers should really depress Team Kamala, Quinnipiac asked, “Regardless of how you intend to vote, if elected, do you think Kamala Harris would be a great president, a good president, a so-so president, a bad president, or a terrible president?”

Only 19% could say she would be a great president. 24% were willing to say she would make a good president. Only 43% of Dems could manage to say it. Another 46% had to settle for good president.

And these are her base. They don’t even believe in her. There’s far more unity among those who think she would make a “terrible president”.

Here’s the “great president” and “terrible president” numbers side by side with none of the middle ground ratings.

19% great/37% terrible among voters overall

14% great/35% terrible among independents.

12% great/41% terrible among men.

25% great/32% terrible among women.

22% great/28% terrible among those with a college degree.

12% great/30% terrible among 18-34 year olds

13% great/41% terrible among 35-49 year olds.

24% great/36% terrible among 50-64 year olds

19% great/39% terrible among whites

41% great/7% terrible among blacks

15% great/40% terrible among Hispanics

These are really, really bad numbers among groups that should be part of her base. There’s little confidence and enthusiasm for Kamala. And even less faith in her. Much like Biden, she’s just the dish Dems have to eat.

They don’t like it and the actual enthusiasm for her, despite all the joy stuff, remains low.

Far more people view Kamala in the most negative sense than in the most positive sense. There’s no joy in Kamalaville.