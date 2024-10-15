Kamala offers black men $20 billion if they’ll vote for her

Truly an opportunity agenda. Or an opportunistic agenda.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Kamala Harris has been struggling with getting black men to vote for her.

Plan A was more TikTok dances.

Plan B was sending out Obama to tell them they’re sexist.

Since both those plans failed, how about a $20 billion bribe?

“Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an “Opportunity Agenda” proposal for Black men Monday, which includes plans to provide 1 million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs and new pathways to help Black Americans succeed in the legalized marijuana industry.

The plan outlined Monday would provide 1 million fully forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs and others to start a business. The loans would be financed through partnerships between “mission-driven lenders,” community oriented banks and the Small Business Administration, the campaign said.”

This is exactly the kind of idea that a woman whose favorite group is ‘Salt and Pepper’ would come up with to win over black men.

“Hey, guys I hear you like drugs and crypto, also how about $20 billion in forgivable loans?”

“She will also fight to ensure that as the national cannabis industry takes shape, Black men — who have, for years, been over policed for marijuana use — are able to access wealth and jobs in this new market,” the campaign said.

Helping black men find work… as drug dealers.

According to her campaign, Harris “knows that more than 20% of Black Americans own or have owned cryptocurrency assets, which is why her plans will make sure owners of and investors in digital assets benefit from a regulatory framework so that black men and others who participate in this market are protected.”

Black men have some worthless strings of code. Let’s regulate it to protect them and in the process wipe the whole thing out.

Truly an opportunity agenda. Or an opportunistic agenda.