Kamala promised to turn every state into a sanctuary state for illegal alien criminals

This is an even worse version of an illegal alien crime wave than the one we have now.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

CNN’s KFile, of all places, turned up an ACLU questionnaire that Kamala had filled out back when she was running for president in 2019.

The answers here won’t be too surprising considering that back then her ACLU sister had been the shadow figure behind her campaign and that around the same time, Kamala was pivoting so far leftward that she’d also pledged to ban health insurance, cars, and plastic straws.

And Kamala will almost certainly disavow these views the way she disavowed her proposed bans on fracking and straws.

But it is noteworthy that CNN is reporting it.

The ACLU questionnaire was extreme enough that even Kamala at her worst couldn’t get around to endorsing all of it, like freeing 50% of federal prisoners, but she endorsed enough of it.

Especially on immigration.,Some answers aren’t a surprise.

Biden and every Dem is pursuing amnesty for all illegal aliens. Kamala endorsed it as well, also promising to create a pathway to citizenship for DREAMer illegal aliens.

But Kamala also went well beyond that, promising to block federal immigration authorities from deporting criminals.

“Will you commit to ending the use of ICE detainers?” Kamala was asked.

“Throughout my career, I have made it clear that law enforcement should use their time and resources to keep communities safe, not act as federal immigration agents. It’s also important that law enforcement build trust with the communities they are sworn to protect – acting as de facto immigration officers erodes this trust. As Attorney General, I issued a bulletin on December 4, 2012 informing all California law enforcement that they did not have to comply with ICE detainers. As president I will focus enforcement on increasing public safety, not tearing apart immigrant families. This includes requiring ICE to obtain a warrant where probable cause exists as to end the use of detainers.”

That would effectively cripple ICE’s ability even further to detain and remove illegal alien criminals even in cooperative states and counties.

If you want to imagine an even worse version of an illegal alien crime wave than the one we have now, this would turn every single state into a sanctuary state against their will.

Even those illegal aliens that ICE succeeded in detaining would still be aided by Kamala who also boasted of being “one of the first Senators after President Trump was elected to advocate for a decrease in funding to ICE.”

She described a plan to “slash detention by at least 50%, and halt funding for the construction or expansion of new facilities” and would also “close private immigrant detention centers”.

But any illegal aliens being detained would have the right to taxpayer-funded transgender surgery.

“It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition. That’s why, as Attorney General, I pushed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to provide gender transition surgery to state inmates. I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained. Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment,” Kamala promised.

Or as a CNN anchor put it, “Taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants? She actually said she supported that?”