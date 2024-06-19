‘Keep $400 million aid package out of Hamas’ hands’ – U.S. lawmakers

Republican representatives demand Biden administration ensure that huge Gaza aid package won’t be seized by Hamas and used for terror.

By World Israel News Staff

Republican lawmakers are demanding that the Biden administration ensure that a $404 million aid package will be used for humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip, expressing concern that the funds will be seized by the Hamas terror group.

While visiting Jordan last week for a conference on rebuilding the Strip, President Joe Biden announced the generous aid package totaling more than $400 million, along with “the more than $1.8 billion in development, economic, and humanitarian aid that the United States has provided since 2021.”

But eight Republican lawmakers are questioning whether the funding will actually be used to better the lives of Gazan civilians, writing an open letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to explain what safeguards have been put in place to guarantee the money won’t be used for terror.

“While we understand the intent of this package is to provide food, drinking water, education, shelter, and more for civilians in a war zone, we have major concerns that a significant portion of the funds will inevitably end up in the hands of the State Department designated terrorist organization, Hamas,” the letter reads.

They noted that much of the humanitarian aid flooding the Strip from international donors had been commandeered by Hamas, presumably to advance “terrorist activities aimed at killing innocent civilians and advancing their stated goal of the destruction of the State of Israel.”

The lawmakers stressed that “the American people and the international community need assurances that funding for humanitarian aid does not end up funding terrorism.”

“We cannot allow American tax dollars to end up in the hands of terrorists,” the letter continued.

“We will expect a detailed account of your strategy to maintain the integrity of this funding no later than 30 days from the sending of this notice. We also expect the funding to be halted until such a plan is approved and in place.”

They also noted that providing support for Hamas – even unintentionally – weakens Israel and may end up exacerbating the conflict.

“It is the Biden Administration’s policy to support Israel, and indirect funding for Hamas would prove counterproductive to this mission by prolonging the war and increasing the death toll,” they wrote.

The letter was signed by Republican Congressmembers Pat Fallon (TX), Jeff Duncan (SC), Claudia Tenney (NY), Doug Lamborn (CO), Brian Babin (TX), Randy Weber (TX), Josh Brecheen (OK), and Rudy Yakym (IN).