Kushner had ‘knock-down screaming matches’ with Trump, warning against election fraud claims

By World Israel News Staff

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top White House advisor, said he had “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with his father-in-law over his 2020 election loss and claims that the election was rigged.

Kushner made his remarks to author and journalist Chris Whipple, whose new book is being released this week.

The two were arguing over the latter’s claims of election fraud when Kushner told Trump, “With all due respect, I’m not going to like what you are doing, and you’re going to be screaming at me.”

“Look, when you’re out of here, a lot of people will scatter,” Kushner yelled at Trump, according to Whipple’s book. “I’m with you until you hit the dirt — so you may want to listen to what I’m saying.”

According to Jacob Kornbluh of The Forward, who reviewed the book, Trump wrote a “shockingly gracious” letter to Biden upon leaving office.

Kornbluh writes: “Kushner and Ivanka Trump had kept telling themselves that Trump would eventually come around and accept his defeat, but ‘just needed to nurse his wounds,’ Whipple writes.

“Even after supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Kushner reportedly told friends he still hoped Trump would invite Biden to the White House on inauguration day. ‘That image of the two presidents together, he thought, was what America wanted to see,’ Whipple writes.”