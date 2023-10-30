Lapid: To win the war, Sinwar, Mashal, Haniyeh must die

‘All six must die. Until they die, Israel will not have avenged the brutal murders of OCtober 7.’

By World Israel News Staff

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Monday said that in order to claim victory, Israel must kill six senior Hamas terror leaders, including its chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and its leaders in Qatar, Khaled Mashal and Ismail Haniyeh.

In an usual show of solidarity, Lapid also expressed unwavering support for any government effort to bring home the 243 hostages held by Hamas.

“Our war goals should not only focus on dismantling Hamas’ military infrastructure but should extend to eliminating their top leaders,” he said, citing by name Sinwar, Mashal, Haniyeh, as well as its military commanders Mohammed Deif, Saleh al-Arouri and Marwan Issa.

“All six must die. Until they die, Israel will not have avenged the brutal murders of Be’eri and Sderot, Kfar Aza, and Ofakim. Until they die, the Middle East will not understand our resolve,” he said.

“We must track them down and kill them. It’s a critical part of our campaign and essential for re-establishing deterrence,” he added.

While Lapid declined to say how far Israel would go to secure the release of the hostages, he supported any government decision on the matter.

“I have said to the government, in my capacity as opposition leader, that we will fully support any decision, step, or price that will lead to the return of our hostages,” Lapid said at a Yesh Atid faction meeting.