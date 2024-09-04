‘Largest mental health event’ – October 7th fueling Israel’s worst mental health crisis, warns minister

Israeli health minister says country facing its largest ever mental health ‘event,’ after thousands of Israelis traumatized during terrorist invasion, subsequent war and evacuations.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is facing its greatest mental health crisis in the state’s history, the country’s health minister declared Wednesday.

Speaking at a mental health conference in Tel Aviv organized by Enosh – The Israeli Mental Health Association, Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso (Shas) lamented that the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel, the subsequent war in Gaza, the attacks on communities in both southern and northern Israel, and the mass evacuation of Israelis on both fronts, have led to the largest mental health “event” since Israel was established in 1948.

“We are experiencing the largest mental health event the state has known since its establishment,” Buso said.

“A crisis that requires us, as a state and a society, to change perceptions and upgrade the public mental health system once and for all to meet the challenges posed by the war and the future.”

A study released this spring found that hundreds of thousands of Israelis are at risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the ongoing war.

Israel’s youth in particular have suffered mental and emotional distress since October 7th, according to a pair of studies.

Research by the Education Ministry found that 53% of Israeli high school students are dealing with mental or emotional distress on a daily basis, while a study by the Elam Association found drug use and alcohol consumption surging among Israeli teens evacuated during the war.

“It is very important to focus on actions that create resilience,” Buso continued, pledging that under his administration, government funding for mental health will double next year.

“Since October 7, we have increased the capacity of resilience centers at a cost of tens of millions of shekels. Thousands of Israelis have been treated to date.”