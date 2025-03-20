‘Leave it to us’: US requests that Israel refrain from responding to Houthi attacks

The Houthis training to takeover US and Israeli military outposts. (Twitter Screenshot)

On Thursday, the Houthis fired missiles into Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for the first time in two months.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As US officials discuss a potential response to Houthi missile attacks, they are requesting that Israel refrain from striking Yemen.

The message from the US to Israel is “Leave it to us.”

It is believed that Israel will honor the request of the US.

The US told Israel not to strike Houthi targets in a similar way to past IAF missions, because the US says it can carry out more comprehensive attacks from its aircraft carriers.

Israel intercepted the missiles and there were no injuries.

In response, Israel struck the port city of Hodeidah in Yemen.

US President Donald Trump took to social media to declare that US airstrikes against the Houthis “will get progressively worse,” and that the terror group “will be completely annihilated!”

He also warned Iran to stop arming the Yemen-based terror group, and instead to let them “fight it out themselves.”

Trump initiated airstrikes against the Houthis on Saturday as a response to the disruption of shipping in the Red Sea and threats against Israel.

Following the US airstrikes, The IDF confirmed that it had detected a missile launch from Yemen in the direction of Israel, but it did not hit Israeli territory.

This came after local media reports indicated that the Houthis had launched a projectile that hit Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The IDF later clarified that it could not determine the missile’s intended target.

Last week, the Houthis had warned that they would resume attacks against Israel in response to the halting of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“If the Israeli enemy continues after the first four days to prevent the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip … then we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned in a televised address.