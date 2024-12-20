Lebanese sheik: ‘Israel has left nothing of Hezbollah’

Mourab also criticized Iran for the destruction of its terror proxy

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Sunni Sheikh Hassan Mourab, a supporter of Hezbollah, told Lebanese television that “Israel has left nothing of Hezbollah.”

Discussing the assassinations of Hezbollah leadership, he said, “The organization has suffered severe blows at the high command levels, the lower levels, and in the infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”

Mourab added,”What else is left that the enemy has not achieved? What else is left for them to do?” What is left for us? Tell me.”

“Southern Lebanon has been completely destroyed. And at the end, Hezbollah was also forbidden from operating weapons inside Lebanon and outside it. Okay? So what is left of Hezbollah? Nothing. The organization has become powerless.”

Mourab also criticized Iran for the destruction of its terror proxy.

“Iran is the one that destroyed Hezbollah more than anything else. I believe that Iranian conduct has led to a decline in the organization’s power, and this is evident in the reality on the ground.”

According to the World Bank, Lebanon has experienced $8.5 billion in damages and economic losses due to the ongoing conflict—$3.4 billion in physical infrastructure damage and $5.1 billion in broader economic losses.

Over the past 14 months, Hezbollah is believed to have suffered casualties as high as 10 times the number it lost during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, which lasted for a month.

An assessment by Israel’s Channel 12 News and the Institute for National Security Studies indicates that the Israeli military estimates Hezbollah has lost approximately 3,000 fighters in Lebanon, including at least 11 brigade commanders, 37 battalion commanders, and 46 company commanders.

A source with knowledge of Hezbollah’s operations told Reuters on Thursday that as many as 4,000 terrorists may have been killed, the majority of them since September. This increase in casualties came after Jerusalem escalated its offensive in Lebanon, adding the return of tens of thousands of displaced residents to their homes in the north to its official war objectives.