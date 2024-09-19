Lebanon FM: ‘We’re afraid, we don’t want this war’

“We are against war in Lebanon, we are in a scary moment,” says country’s foreign minister.

By World Israel News Staff

Lebanon’s foreign minister said that two days of consecutive attacks, which saw electronic devices belonging to Hezbollah members and operatives detonate, have rattled the country and left residents fearing an all-out war between the terror group and Israel.

“There’s no doubt, this is a scary moment,” Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told CNN in an interview on Wednesday evening. “We are afraid of war, and we don’t want any war.”

The lawmaker said that he viewed the blasts, which wounded around 3,000 people and killed at least 24, as an unprecedented escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Jewish State has not commented on the explosions, but responsibility for the blasts has widely been attributed to Israel.

Bou Habib downplayed Hezbollah’s near-daily bombardment of Israeli communities and military assets in northern Israel, referring to the terror group’s attacks as cross-border “skirmishes.”

After the explosions, Bou Habib said, “now we’re talking about a war. This is an introduction to a war.”

The politician called on the international community to prevent Israel from launching an all-out war against Hezbollah, which would likely result in great devastation throughout Lebanon.

“We are against war in Lebanon,” Bou Habib claimed. “The government of Lebanon does not want war. So we need the help of the United Nations and the United States in order to reach some kind of peace in south Lebanon.”

Bou Habib made no mention of the Lebanese government’s enabling of Hezbollah, nor the UN’s failure to enforce a resolution which dictates that Hezbollah cannot station its fighters south of the Litani River.

For months, the U.S. has been attempting to broker a diplomatic solution to the conflict which would see Hezbollah pledge to abide by that geographic boundary.

The terror group has refused to budge, causing the Biden administration to pressure Israel to cede land to appease Hezbollah and end the fighting;.