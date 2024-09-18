Number of Hezbollah terrorists killed or wounded by beepers likely higher than official reports

‘The estimation is that there are many dozens of dead, if not more.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Although the official number indicates that a dozen Hezbollah terrorists have been killed over the last two days by exploding pagers, it is most likely higher than what has been reported.

Ronen Bergman, who writes for the New York Times and Yediot Ahronoth, says the number of people killed by the beeper explosions is higher than the reported 12 yesterday and 14 today.

“The estimation is that there are many dozens of dead, if not more,” he said.

In addition, the mission caused massive damage to Hezbollah’s Radwan unit, which has lost much of its leadership.

Israel has not commented on the deadly explosions, which are widely attributed to Israel.

The offensive on Tuesday involved the spontaneous explosion of thousands of beepers used by Hezbollah terrorists, wounding thousands and killing over a dozen, according to reports.

Additional injuries and deaths occurred on Wednesday in Lebanon and in Syria, where 19 IRGC terrorists were killed and 150 were injured.

A former commander of British military forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Richard Kemp, praised the beeper offensive against Hezbollah as “precise and discriminatory” and effective at weakening the morale and capacity of the Lebanese terror group.

Israel’s outsmarting them with this terror attack has led to Hezbollah’s “demoralization.”

Kemp also praised the mission because it effectively targeted only terrorists and limited civilian casualties.

“It’s hard to think of a more precise and discriminating method of attack than detonating pagers known to be specifically assigned to individual terrorists, using devices that limit the potential for collateral damage.”

He added that the exploding beepers were intended only for terrorists who are “legitimate and lawful targets for attack as Israel seeks to defend its citizens from violent aggression,” he said.

Kemp added that three distinctive characteristics of the mission made it particularly effective.

First, the mission resulted in extensive damage to Hezbollah, second it engendered anxiety in Hezbollah members and may discourage others from joining and third, it has humiliated Hezbollah on the world stage.