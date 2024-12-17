London music hall cancels Hasidic concert over singer’s support for Israel

‘Stunned by the news’ – Prestigious London music hall cancels pro-Israel event headlined by Hasidic singer, citing ‘security concerns.’

By World Israel News Staff

A prestigious London music hall is under fire after the venue’s management nixed a planned musical performance by a popular pro-Israel Hasidic Jewish singer.

Benny Friedman, 40, an American-born pop singer from the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement and nephew of singer Avraham Fried, was slated to perform two concerts in England next month as part of his Am Yisrael Chai Tour, including a January 6th event in London.

Tickets went on sale for the two events this Sunday, with organizers saying the response was “overwhelming,” according to a report by COLLive, a news site focused on the Chabad movement.

“For several years, London has consistently topped the list of cities requesting visits by Benny.”

Just one day after tickets went on sale, however, tour organizers were notified by the management of the music hall hosting the London concert, Clapham Grand, that the event had been cancelled due to “security concerns.”

“They just pulled out of the show, Friedman said in a video statement to fans. “They said ‘It is too pro-Israel, or whatever it is, and not for us.'”

In a statement released Monday, the tour’s organizers called the move a “manifestation” of antisemitism.

“We are deeply disappointed to announce the temporary cancellation of Benny Friedman’s upcoming London concert. Despite strong ticket sales, the theater hosting the event has chosen to rescind their agreement due to Benny’s vocal support of Israel.”

“This decision is a clear manifestation of the antisemitism that continues to plague our people. It’s sad that in 2024, a Jewish artist expressing solidarity with the Jewish state and its people would face such discrimination and censorship.”

The tour managers vowed to find a new venue for the concert, emphasizing that the cancellation was only temporary.

Friedman said the show was merely “on hold,” and said his team is working to secure a location which would allow for a “bigger and better” event than the concert as originally planned.

The singer acknowledged that it took organizers months to find a venue willing to host the concert, saying “most venues – in fact all venues – have declined to participate in such a show; too pro-Israel, too whatever, they don’t want to deal with the fallout.”