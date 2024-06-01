Majority of Americans believe US should continue supporting Israel in Gaza war, poll shows

A clear minority of the public believes that America should prioritize ending the war before Israel can meet its key objectives.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

A commanding majority of the American public believes that the US should continue to back the Israeli military effort against the Hamas terror group in Gaza, according to a new poll.

Over 70 percent of Americans think their government should continue supporting Israel, according to a May 2024 poll by Marist.

In contrast, only a quarter of Americans believe the US should pause its support for the Jewish state until a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is secured, the poll found.

When asked about their views on the Israel-Hamas war, 23 percent of Americans agreed that the US “should fully support all of Israel’s military actions against Hamas.”

Meanwhile, 48 percent took a more tempered approach to the war, arguing the US “should support Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas but should also use its influence to encourage Israel to protect Palestinian civilians.”

A clear minority of the public believes that America should prioritize ending the war before Israel can meet its key objectives, with 25 percent agreeing the US “should stop all support for Israel until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Both major political parties believe that the American government should continue lending support to Israel. Among Republicans, 41% said that the US should fully support Israel’s war effort against Hamas” while only 10 percent of Democrats stated that position.

Another 41 percent of Republicans said they believe their government should back Israel’s right to self-defend against Hamas while using its influence to push Israel to protect Palestinian civilians” alongside 55 percent of Democrats.

Minorities among both parties believe that the US government should stop the war at all costs. A meager 14 percent of Republicans agreed that Washington should stop all support for Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza, alongside a more significant 33 percent of Democrats.

Views of the war did not significantly split along gender lines, with 24 percent of men and 21 percent of women saying that the US should fully back Israel.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of men and 49 percent of women agreed that the Biden administration should support Israel while urging Jerusalem to protect Palestinian civilians.

Twenty-five percent of both men and women claimed all US support for Washington’s top Middle Eastern ally should stop until there is a ceasefire.

The poll came amid growing fears among some politicians that the American public is souring on Israel’s military effort against Hamas.

In the months following Hamas’ Oct. 7 slaughter of over 1,200 people across southern Israel, left-wing activist groups have organized mass protests across the country, demanding that politicians stop supporting the Jewish state.

Democratic lawmakers, in particular, have substantially increased rhetoric critical of Israel, hoping to mollify their far-left critics.