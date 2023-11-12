Majority of likely US voters view Netanyahu favorably

The results showed 68% back Netanyahu’s rejection of ceasefire, 54% have favorable view of the Israeli leader.

By JNS

New research from Rasmussen Reports reveals broad American support for the Jewish state’s war to crush the Hamas terror organization that rules the Gaza Strip, though cracks have formed among younger adults.

The pollster surveyed 995 likely voters from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, asking for responses to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement: “Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen.”

The results showed 68% agreement, 21% disagreement and 10% unsure. Among supporters, 49% agreed “strongly,” while 10% of those in disagreement did so “strongly.”

Those numbers tracked with a question about the broader history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and which side the respondent embraced. Those sympathizing with Israel totaled 59%, compared to 18% for the Palestinians and 23% undecided.

Tracking with other polling data, Rasmussen found that voters under 40 were nearly three times as likely to sympathize with Palestinians as older groups.

The poll also found growing support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the United States. While just 37% of Americans said they had a favorable view of Netanyahu in 2019, 54% now say they view the Israeli premier favorably, compared to 31% who view him unfavorably.