Malaysian pop singer harasses pro-Israel actor, uses violent language against Israel

Replying to an Instagram story with some Oct. 7th survivors, the singer wrote that ‘Hitler should kill all Israel.’

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Malaysian pop singer Kaka Azraff advocated for the destruction of Israel and voiced support for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a threatening message she sent earlier this month to pro-Israel Australian actor and Instagram influencer Nathaniel Buzolic.

Azraff’s message was first exposed in a screenshot shared on Instagram this week by Buzolic in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Jew Hate Database.

The organization told The Algemeiner that on Nov. 6, Azraff — who is signed with Warner Music Malaysia and is also a mother and an actress — replied to an Instagram Story uploaded by Buzolic, in which he spoke to the camera about the coming one-month anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel. In the clip, Buzolic was with survivors of the Hamas atrocities, in which the Palestinian terror group murdered 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 240 others as hostages, taking them back to Gaza.

Azraff replied to Buzolic’s Instagram Story by saying, “Because Israel was the one who started [the war]. Israel steal their land and now act like they’re the victim? Wtf [What the f—k]. Sick people. Hitler should just kill all Israel! F—king fa—ot!”

Warning: The screenshot posted below contains graphic, explicit, and inappropriate language.

Buzolic, who is Christian, did not respond to Azraff’s comments.

The former Vampire Diaries actor returned home this week after spending a month in Israel, where he hoped to expose the truth about the situation amid rampant misinformation being spread as the Jewish state waged a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the enclave ruled by the terror group. Buzolic said in late October that he wanted to be in Israel “in light of all the hate that is being spread about this nation, to show the world the truth and the reality and what’s actually happening on the ground.”

Returning home this week, he said on Wednesday in an Instagram Story: “I have seen some of the most tragic things I will probably ever see in my lifetime. I have seen people mourn and I have seen so much pain in one nation, so many lies about one nation … I’m really not looking forward to going back to a world that denies Israel’s right to exist. I’m really, really not.”

Azraff has previously been featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square and has posted on social media about her partnerships with Fendi, Dior Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Nespresso, and Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Azraff has uploaded several posts on Instagram about the conflict, condemning Israel and promoting the Palestinian cause in Gaza. In one post from Nov. 6 she wrote in the caption” “Israel = terrorist.” In other posts she has included the hashtags for “Free Palestine” and “Stop genocide.” One video that the pop singer shared on Oct. 27 featured far right conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles saying on his TruNews web channel: “Israeli Zionists are lunatics. They’re absolute demon possessed lunatics. They’ve got a bloodlust that can’t be satisfied.”