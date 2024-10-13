Massive casualties: 4 IDF soldiers killed, dozens wounded in Hezbollah drone attack

A military helicopter is seen after evacuating wounded men from the drone attack, at the Rambam hospital, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 13, 2024. (Flash90)

No sirens were sounded during the attack, and the IDF is currently investigating.

By World Israel News

Four Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers lost their lives and seven others sustained severe injuries when a drone detonated in Binyamina, 25 miles southeast of Haifa, on Sunday night.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), launched by the Hezbollah terror group, struck the dining hall of the Golani Brigade’s training base while dozens of soldiers were gathered inside.

In total, 51 soldiers were wounded, with nine suffering moderate injuries, while the remainder were lightly injured. All those affected have been transported to medical facilities, and their families have been informed.

The IDF issued a statement saying, “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and we will continue to support them through this difficult time.”

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical service, later confirmed that they had treated 61 individuals, including three in critical condition, 18 moderately injured, and 31 with minor injuries. An additional nine people were treated for shock.

“We asked for the army to help by providing helicopters, and some of the wounded will be evacuated to the hospitals in the center of the country,” MDA director-general Eli Bin told local media, adding that medics were still searching the area for additional victims of the attack.

Rescue teams responded quickly to the scene, providing medical assistance to the wounded and transferring some to hospitals in central Israel via airlift.

United Hatzalah said its volunteer first responders were “providing initial treatment to a large number of injured at the scene of an incident in the Binyamina region.”

It was not immediately clear where the drone came from. According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, two drones approached Israeli territory from the sea.

While one was shot down, the second was not intercepted due to its apparent low altitude. No sirens were activated prior to the attack.

Initial Reports of a Mass Casualty Incident in the Binyamina Area of Haifa, with at least 15 Injuries, many Critical, after a Drone Impacted a Populated Area without any Warning. pic.twitter.com/7v4P4SJWeA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 13, 2024