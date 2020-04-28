Memorial Day terror attack: Woman stabbed, suspect shot

A stabbing of a 62-year-old woman on Memorial Day was confirmed as a terror attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman, 62, was stabbed in the city of Kfar Saba. The suspect was shot.

The event took place near a shopping mall. The woman was initially listed in moderate to serious condition. Hospital staff, however, said her situation is now “stable.”

The suspect had been wearing a mask. He was seriously injured. A security guard near the scene saw the attack as it was taken place and opened fire on the suspect, wounding him. He has been taken into custody.

Police confirm the suspect was a Palestinian, age 19 , from Tulkarm, a town in Judea and Samaria just north of Kfar Saba. He had a security order forbidding him from entering Israeli territory.

An eyewitness, Benny Halevi, said: “I heard two shots, I ran over and saw two people lying on the road. Then I saw the broken knife on the ground.”

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer Matanel Yechiel,who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: “I provided first aid treatment for the woman’s injuries. After receiving treatment at the scene, she was transported to the trauma unit at Meir Hospital having suffered stab wounds.”

Police are investigating the circumstances around the attack. Israel has not seen terrorism within the Green Line in some time. The attack has raised concern that it may be the start of a new terror wave as was seen in 2015 and 2016, when lone wolf attackers entered Israel to carry out attacks. The assailants were very young and incited by propaganda from the Palestinian Authority.

The attack follows one last Wednesday near Abu Dis in the area of Maale Adumim, within Judea and Samaria, south of Jerusalem. The horrifying moments were caught on camera as an Arab terrorist rammed his white van into an Israeli border policeman standing guard at a checkpoint.

The Arab terrorist then leapt from the van and stabbed the policeman with a pair of scissors.

That terrorist was killed in the attack.