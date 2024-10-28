Microsoft fires employees who staged vigil for terrorist ‘marytrs’

Nasr attacked Microsoft as “an evil Zionist corporation facilitating and empowering a genocide.”

By World Israel News Staff

Microsoft fired two employees, both originally from Egypt, after they participated in a vigil at the company’s headquarters praising slain terrorists and accusing Israel of genocide.

Egyptian nationals Abdo Mohamed and Hossam Nasr were members of an anti-Israel group of Microsoft employees, who are opposed to the use of the company’s products by the Israel government.

Calling themselves “No Azure for Apartheid,” Mohamed and Nasr staged a protest vigil at Microsoft’s Redmond, Washington offices last Thursday.

During the event, which they claimed was to “honor victims of the Palestinian genocide,” the men claimed that Microsoft is “complicit” in the alleged human rights violations against Gazans.

The vigil did not distinguish between armed terrorists who were killed in battle with the IDF and civilians, nor did it acknowledge that numerous civilians in Gaza have been killed by misfired rockets or even murdered by Hamas gunmen for distributing humanitarian aid.

Nasr attacked Microsoft as “an evil Zionist corporation facilitating and empowering a genocide” in a post on his Instagram account.

Microsoft fired both men by phone call on the same day as the vigil.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Mohammed was quick to play victim over his termination.

Because he is permitted to be in the U.S. only due to his work visa, he must find a new job or may face deportation, he told the news agency.

Hamas-linked Muslim advocacy group CAIR claimed that the men were victims of

“This is yet another illustration of how employees of conscience, who are standing up for the human rights issue of our time, are being silenced in the corporate world,” said CAIR-WA Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi in a press statement.

“In any other context, a corporation would celebrate its employees standing up for human rights and against genocide – ‘except for Palestine,'” claimed CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.