Mother reports terrorist son to the police, thwarting his attack plans

The police had received information from the suspect’s mother that he had sent a message to his sister threatening an attack.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A mother reported her son to the police after he threatened a violent attack.

The Jerusalem police arrested the man, who is in his twenties, in the Old City soon after he revealed his attack plans.

The police, who apprehended the man in a store near Lion’s Gate, had received information from his mother that he had sent a message to his sister threatening an violence.

He wrote, “I am going to carry out an attack,” and added, “I have repented now, and I am praying in al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Israel police uploaded a message to Facebook by the man claiming that his mother treated him badly by throwing him out of her home.

He wrote, “Good morning, how are you? Tell my mother… that I am going to carry out an attack and hurt all of you; I swear to Allah that I will destroy all of you. By Allah, I will do it.”

A court extended the man’s detention, and an indictment was filed.

Dean Elsdunne, international spokesperson of the Israel Police, told the Jerusalem Post, “The arrest of this individual serves as a critical example of our proactive law enforcement and commitment to protecting the public.”

“The Israel Police acted swiftly in response to the threat posed by the suspect and his disturbing messages, ensuring that potential harm to the public was averted,” he added.

“In this case, the suspect’s mother played a critical role by reporting the threat, allowing our officers to take swift action. While the Israel Police are always actively monitoring and responding to potential threats, early intervention from the public, as demonstrated here, is vital in preventing tragic events.

“We urge families and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or threats. Public cooperation is essential in reinforcing our efforts to protect the safety of all.”

The police Facebook page further stated, “The police will continue to utilize all available resources to address any threat to the security of Israel’s citizens.”