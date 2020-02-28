Motion to condemn Sanders’ pro-Castro comments quashed by Democrats

The motion against Sanders was initiated by Castro’s nephew Mario Diaz-Balart.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

On Thursday, House Democrats voted to quash a Republican-sponsored resolution condemning leading presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ recent comments praising policies of Cuba’s former dictator Fidel Castro.

The motion was initiated on Wednesday by House Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. whose aunt was married to Castro.

“I remind the senator and the progressive movement that the Castro regime is a threat, not only by the way to the national security of the United States, but also to all of the democracies in this hemisphere. This regime has been on the list of state sponsors of terrorism for many years for its support of other terrorist states and organized terrorist groups,” Diaz-Balart said during a press conference.

“In contrast with the blatantly false, irresponsible, and hurtful comments of the Castro Regime apologists, this resolution stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba as they struggle against totalitarianism while demanding human rights, democracy, and freedom,” he added.

Sanders came under fire on Sunday following a 60 Minutes interview on CBS, during which he said that some of Castro’s social programs provided great benefit to Cubans.

“It’s unfair to simply say everything was bad,” Sanders said at the time. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing?”

During Tuesday’s televised Democratic South Carolina presidential debate, Sanders said his position is no different than that of former President Barack Obama, who in 2016 praised Cuba’s achievements on education and health care

“What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba. That Cuba made progress on education,” Sanders said, before being interrupted by boos from the crowd.

“Really? Really?” Sanders fired back.

“Literacy programs are bad? What Barack Obama said is they made great progress on education and health care. That was Barack Obama,” he said.