‘Murderous consequences’ – EU condemns terror incitement in Palestinian textbooks

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The European Union parliament linked rampant incitement in textbooks used in Palestinian Authority schools, passing a resolution that explicitly condemns the content as encouraging terror and leading to violence against Israelis.

The EU “deplores the problematic and hateful material in Palestinian school textbooks and study cards which still has not been removed,” the body said in a statement, emphasizing that this is the fourth consecutive year in which the PA has refused to remove the problematic content.

“Education and pupils’ access to peaceful and unbiased textbooks is essential, especially in the context of the rising implication of teenagers in terrorist attacks,” the resolution added.

Impact-se, an Israeli advocacy group raising awareness about the antisemitic and anti-Israel content in PA textbooks, welcomed the resolution.

“The Palestinian Authority lobbied hard in Brussels against this resolution, but found itself up against the hard reality of its hateful school curriculum and the anger and frustration of European Parliament members with a Palestinian national strategy of inciting schoolchildren to hate and violence on their dime, year after year,” Impact-se’s CEO Marcus Sheff said in a media statement.

“This strategy has murderous consequences. The resolution will also be noted at the European Commission and by Commissioner Varhelyi, who stated last week that EU funds can no longer be used to incite violence against Israel.”

A report by Impact-se noted that anti-Israel content is embedded throughout different areas of study within the PA curriculum.

Dalal al-Mughrabi, a female terrorist who headed a cell that murdered 38 Israeli, is depicted as a positive example of women’s empowerment.

“The Palestinians sacrifice their blood to liberate Jerusalem” is a phrase in a basic grammar lesson aimed at young children.

An Arabic language lesson for 9th graders includes the sentence “when the [Muslim] nation is negligent in protecting al-Aqsa, then the Jews will dare to defile it.”

Textbooks used by high schoolers at a PA educational institution in Bethlehem describe Jews as “dangerous” and “perverted in nature,” while lionizing “Jihad and martyrdom.”