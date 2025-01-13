Nahariya grandmother dies of injuries from previous Hezbollah rocket attack

Edri’s apartment was hit by a terrorist rocket fired from Lebanon at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, mere hours before the ceasefire deal between the IDF and Hezbollah began.

The Nahariya Municipality announced on Sunday night that a 75-year-old resident of the northern city died of wounds sustained in a Nov. 26 Hezbollah rocket attack on her home.

“With great sorrow, we were informed tonight of the death of Tamar Edri, a resident of the city, who was critically wounded when a rocket hit her home on Jabotinsky Street, in a barrage fired at the city during the Swords of Iron war some two months ago, and had been fighting for her life in the hospital ever since,” the municipality said in a statement.

Edri’s apartment was hit by a terrorist rocket fired from Lebanon around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, mere hours before the ceasefire deal between the Israel Defense Forces and Iranian-backed Hezbollah went into effect.

In addition to Edri, three other people were lightly wounded in the attack.

Edri was a mother of four daughters and nine grandchildren, Ynet said.

Nachum Rosenberg, Edri’s son-in-law, told the Israeli news outlet on Sunday evening that while she had not regained consciousness since Nov. 26, the family had expected her to recover from her wounds.

“We knew that her injury was not simple, but we expected that she would recover and we did not lose hope. Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Rosenberg told Ynet.

According to data released last week by the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Hezbollah terrorists fired at least 15,400 rockets and missiles at the Jewish state in 2024.

At the same time, terrorists sent at least 399 drones toward Israeli territory last year, the vast majority of which came from Lebanon.

A ceasefire was signed on Nov. 26 and took effect the following day, ending hostilities nearly 14 months after Hezbollah started attacking Israel in support of Hamas the day after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.