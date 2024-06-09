‘Nazis are not welcome here in South Dakota,’ says governor Kristi Noem

By JNS

Some 15 people, clad in red shirts, black masks and black pants unfurled a Nazi flag on the steps of the South Dakota capitol building in Pierre on Saturday, the Argus Leader reported.

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, noted that the Nazis sought to rally at the capitol without a permit shortly after “we just celebrated the 80th commemoration of D-Day, when the take-back of Europe from Freedom-hating Nazis began.”

The Nazi ralliers “were escorted away by Highway Patrol officers,” the Republican governor said. “Nazis are not welcome here in South Dakota.”

“We stand on the shoulders of generations of Americans who have fought for the freedom of all—here and abroad,” she added. “We stand for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We reject all hatred and Nazis. Full stop.”

“This is disgusting. This racist behavior has no place in South Dakota or anywhere,” added Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).