Netanyahu departs for Washington as Trump’s tariffs, Iran tensions loom

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu heads to the US from Hungary for his second meeting with US President Donald Trump in two months, after the US slaps a 17% tariff on the Jewish state.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed from Hungary on Sunday, heading for Washington, D.C. after a state visit to Europe spanning four days.

Netanyahu arrived in Budapest on Thursday, marking his first visit to a European Union member state since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest last November.

During Netanyahu’s visit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Hungary would be withdrawing from the ICC, and condemned the court for its decision to issue the arrest warrant.

On Saturday, Netanyahu’s office announced that he is slated to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington this week.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders will discuss the president’s new global tariffs, including a 17% across-the-board import tax slapped on Israeli goods.

In addition, Netanyahu and Trump are expected to discuss efforts to secure the return of the remaining 59 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israel-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat, and the ICC.

Just moments before his departure, Netanyahu recorded a video statement on the tarmac thanking Orban for his support of Israel and castigating the “corrupt” ICC.

“Hungary is a very great friend of Israel: it defends us in the European Union, it defends us in the United Nations, and no less than that – at the corrupt International Criminal Court in The Hague, which is targeting all of us – against IDF soldiers, IDF commanders, and the State of Israel,” said Netanyahu. “It is trying to deny us the right to self-defense.”

“Hungary is the first country to withdraw during this visit from the International Criminal Court. This is a sign of things to come. This is a very significant aid to the State of Israel.”

Turning to his upcoming meeting with Trump, Netanyahu expressed optimism regarding the prospects for a deal with the president to reduce the new tariffs on Israeli goods. “I hope I can help in this matter. That is the intention.”

“I am the first international leader, the first foreign leader, who will meet with President Trump on a matter so important to the Israeli economy. There is a very long line of leaders who want to do the same for their economies.”