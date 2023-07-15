Netanyahu hospitalized overnight after collapsing in his home

The prime minister will stay for medical observation at the recommendation of his doctors.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will remain in hospital overnight at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, after he collapsed in his home on Saturday following a bout of dehydration a day earlier.

Netanyahu will stay for medical observation at the recommendation of his doctors, a statement from his office said.

The weekly cabinet meeting will be postponed from Sunday to Monday.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu was spending the night in the cardiology department. The reports said he lost consciousness while at home in Caesarea, causing him to fall and hit his head.

He arrived at the hospital fully conscious and later released a video explaining that he had been dizzy after vacationing near the Sea of Galilee amid a heatwave on Friday.

“Yesterday I spent some time at the Kinneret with my wife, in the sun, without a hat and without water. Not a good idea,” he said.

“I first of all want to thank all of you for your concern, and to thank the excellent medical teams here at Sheba who checked me. Thank God I feel very good,” he said.

“But I have one request from all of you, we are in the middle of a heatwave, so I ask of you, spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and may we all have a good week,” Netanyahu added.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid tweeted his wishes that Netanyahu make “a complete recovery.”