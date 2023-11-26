Netanyahu in Gaza: ‘We will continue until we achieve victory’

Israeli Prime Minister visits IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, vows to continue war until Israel achieves victory.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the northern Gaza Strip Sunday, meeting with IDF soldiers during the four-day ceasefire with Hamas.

During his tour of the northern Gaza Strip, Netanyahu visited a terror tunnel captured by the IDF.

The prime minister received was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, and IDF Deputy Chief-of-Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram.

Speaking with IDF soldiers deployed to the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu vowed that Israel would continue its counter-terror operations after the ceasefire ends and that the IDF would achieve “victory,” including the return of Israeli captives and the destruction of Hamas.

“We are here in the Gaza Strip with our heroic soldiers. We are making every effort to return our hostages, and in the end we will return them all.”

“We have three goals in this war: Eliminate Hamas, return all of our hostages and ensure that Gaza will not go back to being a threat to the State of Israel.”

“I am here to tell the soldiers, who all tell me the same thing, and I repeat it to you, citizens of Israel: We are continuing until the end – until victory.”

“Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the force, the strength, the will and the determination to achieve all of our goals for the war, and this is what we will do.”

“I sat with the IDF Deputy Chief of Staff and the commanders. On the wall it was written: ‘Am Israel Chai’. Then Am Yisrael Chai and the people of Israel will also win thanks to you.”