Netanyahu poised to fire Defense Minister Gallant – report

Sources close to the prime minister say he is on the verge of firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and is preparing to bring in a party from the Opposition to bolster his government.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) from his government, and bring in a party from the Opposition to bolster the Coalition, Kan Hadashot reported Monday.

Citing an official in the Prime Minister’s Office, the report claimed that Netanyahu is prepared to fire Gallant “within a short time,” as talks progress between the ruling Likud party and the New Hope.

Members of Netanyahu’s inner circle are reportedly nearing an agreement with New Hope chief and former Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar to bring the four-MK faction into the government, expanding its narrow majority.

Sa’ar, a former member of the Likud and longtime rival of Netanyahu, bolted the Likud in 2020 to form the New Hope party, which later formed an alliance with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party.

The talks, which reportedly continued through the night from Sunday to Monday, are being brokered by Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), a figure relied upon by both Sa’ar and Netanyahu.

The inclusion of the New Hope faction in the government would better position Netanyahu to pass a new proposed draft law, reinstating draft deferments for full-time yeshiva students over the objections of Gallant and several other Likud faction members.

Netanyahu is under growing pressure to pass the bill, mollifying his ultra-Orthodox allies Shas and United Torah Judaism, and potentially ending a political crisis caused by the Supreme Court’s striking down of the previous draft law in 2017.

On June 25th, the Supreme Court handed down a precedent-setting ruling ordering the army to immediately draft 3,000 ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students who had hitherto benefited from the long-running draft deferment policy, which has offered annual exemptions to full-time yeshiva students.

After multiple extensions of the 2015 law, which was struck down by the court in 2017, Supreme Court justices ruled unanimously that the no more extensions would be granted and that the government must work with the military to draft thousands of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students and end social benefits to families of those who refuse to appear at draft centers.

Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers have demanded the government pass a new law largely restoring the status quo ante, while Defense Minister Gallant and several other Likud members have called for major changes to the draft deferment system.

Over the past few weeks, Shas and UTJ have threatened to topple the government if the issue is not addressed.

Netanyahu is also reportedly frustrated with Gallant’s handling of the war in Gaza and the ongoing conflict on Israel’s northern border.

The prime minister, according to sources close to Netanyahu cited in a report by Kan Hadashot, clashed repeatedly behind closed doors recently with Gallant, accusing him of not taking decisive action against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

“If Gallant tries to block a [major military] operation, he will be replaced,” Netanyahu’s confidants were quoted as saying.

Sa’ar is reportedly seeking the Defense Ministry portfolio, though Netanyahu is said to be trying to retain the Defense portfolio for the Likud, and offer instead the Foreign Ministry portfolio, currently held by Israel Katz (Likud).

Talks between the Likud and the New Hope reportedly include proposals to also offer a ministerial position to former minister Ze’ev Elkin, another former member of the Likud.