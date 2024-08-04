Netanyahu said he will not pursue normalization with Saudis before US election

While in Washington, Netanyahu told journalists that normalization with Saudi Arabis could be concluded before the 2024 US election.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Contrary to previous reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to wait to pursue normalization with Saudi Arabia until after the US 2024 election, according to Channel 12.

Netanyahu is reportedly waiting for the election outcome to see if Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump will be elected.

This is perceived as a risky move for Netanyahu since the Saudi normalization agreement was seen as a “safety net” for the prime minister in case his coalition unravels due to disagreement over a hostage deal.

The unsourced report contrasts with Netanyahu’s statements to journalists in Washington that the normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia would be possible before the US 2024 election.

However, Netanyahu isn’t entirely in control of the timeline of Saudi normalization; The Times of Israel reported in July that time had already run out for a Saudi deal before the November elections.

The US would also draft a mutual defense pact with Riyadh as part of the normalization agreement. However, there doesn’t appear to be enough time before the US elections.

A Democratic lawmaker and a senior Republican Senate aide indicated that there are not enough days left in the congressional calendar to hold the necessary hearings and obtain the required legislative ratification for such a formal security alliance.

Between the summer recess and the break taken from September 27 until the national vote, less than four weeks of work are left in the Capitol.

Even if the Senate is successfully convened during recess, the two sources said that not enough Republicans would back the treaty to push it through.

According to the U.S. Constitution, treaties must be approved by two-thirds of the upper body of Congress.

On Thursday, Netanyahu’s phone conversation with US President Biden was tense.

The initial topic of the call was the forming of a defense coalition similar to the one in April that fended off Iranian missiles as Israel braces for threats of revenge from Iran after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

When the conversation turned to hostage release negotiations, Biden angrily told Netanyahu, “Stop bullsh***ing me,” and Biden warned “not to take the president for granted.”