Netanyahu ‘unwell’ during Yom Kippur services, undergoing tests at hospital

By World Israel News Staff

Former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to hospital during Yom Kippur prayers on Wednesday.

Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, is a day of fasting and intense prayer.

Netanyahu, who turns 73 later this month, was experiencing chest pains.

“Former prime minister Netanyahu felt unwell while praying at synagogue. He underwent a series of tests on site that came out normal and now he feels well,” his office said in a statement later.

He will remain overnight at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he will undergo further tests “to remove any doubt,” the statement added.

“I wish Benjamin Netanyahu a speedy and complete recovery. Only health,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted at the conclusion of the holiday.

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote, “I wish the entire House of Israel many good years, and I wish Benjamin Netanyahu a complete and speedy recovery. Only good.”

Over the course of Yom Kippur, United Hatzalah volunteers treated more than 2,500 people across Israel for a variety of medical emergencies.