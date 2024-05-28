Netanyahu visits northern front, pledges to restore security on Lebanese border

Israel ‘committed’ to bringing evacuees back home to northern Israel, Netanyahu says during visit to IDF position near Lebanese border.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited IDF positions near the Lebanese border Tuesday, and pledged that his government would restore security to the northern front and allow Israeli residents evacuated during the ongoing war to return home to border towns.

During his trip to northern Israel Tuesday, Netanyahu visited the IDF’s Northern District Intelligence Branch base, together with Intelligence Branch Commander Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva and Unit 8200 Commander Brig.-Gen. Y.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the intelligence situation on the northern front and the threats Israel faces in the area.

Netanyahu also spoke with officers and soldiers serving at the base.

Later, the Israeli premier inspected an army post on the northern border, where he met with IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit.

Golani Brigade Commander Col. Adi Ganon and Reconnaissance Unit Commander Lt.-Col. David Cohen briefed the Prime Minister on their operational activity in the sector, in the context of which they are fighting and thwarting Hezbollah terrorists on a daily basis by identifying them in the field.

The Prime Minister also spoke with soldiers deployed to the post, and said he was impressed by their desire to engage the enemy as well as their determination to restore the residents of the north to their homes.

“I am here with the soldiers of the Golani Brigade and the Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, a splendid unit that is fighting in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and now here on the northern border,” Netanyahu said.

“They have lost friends but have an exceptional fighting spirit and marvelous achievements, together with their fellow soldiers.”

Netanyahu touted his government’s decision Monday to earmark 6.5 billion shekels over the next month and a half for aid to residents evacuated from the north and for reconstruction of border towns.

“We are committed – in both the civilian and military spheres – to returning the residents safely to their communities and their homes.”

“This commitment is one of the objectives of the war and we are not conceding it. I want to tell you that I am here together with you. I hear you and I see your determination. I see the fire in your eyes and I would tell the citizens of Israel: This is the iron wall of the State of Israel.”