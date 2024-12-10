Netanyahu says Israel wants positive relations with Syria but will respond decisively to threats

Netanyahu: ‘We have no intention of interfering in Syria’s internal affairs; however, we will do whatever is necessary to ensure our security.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister sent a message to Syria of openness to good relations, but an intention to act swiftly and decisively to threats.

The Prime Minister began his remarks from the Kirya in Tel Aviv, saying, “We have no intention of interfering in Syria’s internal affairs; however, we will do whatever is necessary to ensure our security.”

He then referenced Operation ‘Bashan Arrow,’ stating, “I authorized the Air Force to target and destroy strategic military assets left by the Syrian military to prevent them from falling into the hands of jihadists.”

“This is similar to the action taken by the British Air Force when they bombed the fleet of the Vichy regime, which was collaborating with the Nazis, to keep it out of Nazi hands,” Netanyahu added.

Addressing the new Syrian regime, he remarked, “We are open to establishing relations with the new government in Syria, but if this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself there, facilitates the transfer of Iranian weapons, or supports Hezbollah, or if it attacks us, we will respond with force and impose a heavy price.”

Netanyahu concluded, “What happened to the previous regime will also happen to this one.”

The IDF announced that it has struck 320 targets and destroyed at least 70% of Syria’s military capabilities to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorist groups, Arutz Sheva reports.

More than 350 Israeli fighter jets took art in the operation “Bashan’s Arrow” to neutralize military sites once controlled by the Assad regime which fell to rebel fighters.

The IDF has established the first Israeli military presence in Syria since the end of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

The IDF stated, “In the past 48 hours, we targeted and struck the majority of Syria’s strategic weapons stockpiles, preventing them from falling into the hands of terrorist groups.”