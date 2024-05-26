Nikki Haley to meet freed Israeli captives during Israel trip

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley meets with MK Danny Danon after arriving in Israel, May 26th, 2024. (Courtesy)

Former governor and UN envoy Nikki Haley arrives in Israel, meets with her former Israeli counterpart.

By World Israel News Staff

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, arrived in Israel Sunday for a solidarity mission to the Jewish state and meetings with senior Israeli leaders.

MK Danny Danon (Likud), who represented Israel in the United Nations during Haley’s term as UN ambassador, greeted her upon her arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport.

According to a statement released by a spokesperson for the Likud lawmaker, MK Danon will accompany Haley during her visit to Israel, providing firsthand insights into the challenges facing the region.

During an initial private meeting, Danon updated Haley on the current situation in Israel, following a rocket barrage from the southern Gaza city of Rafah on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Later this week, Haley and Danon are expected to visit Israel’s southern communities together.

Haley is slated to meet with senior Israeli government officials and top security brass during her visit.

In addition, Haley will meet with survivors from the Hamas massacres in southern Israel on October 7th, as well as with former captives who have been returned to Israel.

The former UN ambassador will also visit the northern front and hold in-depth security assessments with IDF officers.

On Friday, Haley criticized the Biden administration’s decision to freeze the transfer of smart bombs to Israel, tweeting statements she had made a recent Hudson Institute event: “Withholding weapons validates the false & destructive narrative that Israel is acting unjustly by defending herself.”

“Israel is conducting a war of self-defense more humanely than any army in history. And they’re doing so against an enemy using its own civilians as human shields.”