‘Not a Pretty Day’ – Trump envoy warns Hamas of consequences if Israeli hostages not freed by inauguration day

‘You heard what Trump said,’ says president-elect’s designated Middle East envoy, expressing optimism a deal will be brokered between Hamas and Israel before Trump enters office on January 20th.

By World Israel News Staff

President-elect Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East tasked with securing the release of the 100 Israeli hostages still held in captivity in the Gaza Strip warned the Hamas terror organization Monday it would face consequences if the captives are not released or a hostage deal secured by inauguration day on January 20th.

Speaking during a bitcoin conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday, businessman Steve Witkoff, whom Trump has tapped to serve as his special envoy to the Mideast following his inauguration next month, expressed optimism that a deal could be brokered between Israel and Hamas by the January 20th deadline, adding he was hoping and praying an agreement is reached.

If a deal is not reached, however, and Hamas continues to hold the hostages captive, Witkoff warned of serious consequences for the Islamist terror group.

“You heard what the president said, they better be released,” Witkoff told Reuters. “Listen to what the president has got to say. It’s not a pretty day if they’re not released.”

Last week, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that there would be “hell to pay” if Hamas continues to hold the 100 remaining Israeli hostages past inauguration day.

Earlier on Monday, the London-based, Qatari-owned Al Araby Al Jadeed outlet reported that major progress has been made towards a hostage deal, adding that Hamas has drafted a list of hostages to be released in a possible deal, and submitted the list to Egypt.

The Israeli government downplayed the report, however, with the government coordinator for hostage talks issuing a statement to the captives’ families, calling the report “not correct.”

“We continue to take all measures to secure the return of the hostages and take great care to keep this information secured. We urge you to continue to only rely on information coming from authorized sources.” the statement said.