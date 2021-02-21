NYC public school pushes 8 levels of whiteness, seeks to recruit ‘white traitors’

“They’re using this very deeply divisive, racialized language, not just for race itself, but to pursue this kind of radical Marxist political program,” said Christopher Rufo.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

New York’s East Side Community School sent a letter to white parents last week, encouraging them to become “white traitors” so that whiteness could be abolished, never to reassert itself again.

Christopher Rufo, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, was the first to report on the letter last week, calling it “the new language of public education.”

“The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents this ‘tool for action,’ which tells them they must become ‘white traitors’ and then advocate for full ‘white abolition,'” tweeted Rufo, along with images of the material.

The graphic was given to parents by principal Mark Federman, published by the Slow Factory Foundation (SFF) and originally authored by Northwestern University Professor Barnor Hesse.

Hesse wrote, “There is a regime of whiteness, and there are action-oriented white identities. People who identify with whiteness are one of these. It’s about time we build an ethnography of whiteness, since white people have been the ones writing about and governing Others.”

The graphic lists “8 White Identities” ranked from red to yellow to green, beginning with White Supremacist, which is “clearly marked white society that preserves, names, and values white superiority,” and White Voyeurism, which “wouldn’t challenge a white supremacist” but “desires non-whiteness because it’s interesting.”

Parents were encouraged to move toward the green side of the chart with categories such as White Traitor, which intends to “subvert white authority,” and finally White Abolitionist, which is actively “dismantling whiteness, and not allowing whiteness to reassert itself.”

Rufo told Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson, “They’re using this very deeply divisive, racialized language, not just for race itself, but to pursue this kind of radical Marxist political program.”

Rufo made a careful distinction between equality and equity.

“It’s this shift away from equality, which was colorblindness and equal protection under the law, towards equity, which is active discrimination to rectify any racial disparities,” he said.

SFF defended the graphic as a “helpful tool for students and parents to look at their whiteness.”

“We will continue to translate complex information for the public and make accessible information necessary to dismantle white supremacy,” the organization tweeted.

Last week, SFF also suggested that calling for the end of the world’s only Jewish State is not anti-Semitic.

“Reminder: saying Free Palestine is not anti-Semitic,” SFF tweeted.