‘NYT’ mocked for saying UN half-empty of terrorists

By JNS

The day after The New York Times drew criticism for warning that Hamas could get more radical, the publication was mocked for a headline suggesting that the terrorist glass was half-empty.

The initial headline of the article was “U.N. clears half the aid workers accused of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack.”

It later changed it to “U.N. fires nine aid workers accused of taking part in Oct. 7 attack, but clears 10 others.”

The original headline might as well have been “Terrorists spare four of seven buildings at World Trade Center,” wrote Michael Brendan Dougherty of National Review.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, called the Times “a parody of itself.”