Oct. 7 investigation highlights IDF failures in defending Erez Crossing

Israeli security guards at the Erez Crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

The Erez Crossing was a vital economic lifeline for thousands of Gazans.

By World Israel News Staff

An IDF investigation into the events of October 7th has revealed IDF failures in defending the Erez Crossing.

At the time of the Hamas assault, only five IDF guards were stationed at the crossing.

While Hamas terrorists launched a coordinated invasion with around 100 attackers, IDF reinforcements did not arrive until hours later.

The soldiers defending Erez Crossing lacked tanks, artillery, and air support.

Despite facing overwhelming odds, they managed to hold off Hamas attackers in some areas.

Others, however, were forced to seek shelter in locked rooms, retreating to defensible positions further away.

Israeli Air Force drones provided limited assistance during the battle, targeted Hamas terrorists and helping to push them back.

However, a critical opportunity to strike the terrorists’ vehicles was missed. The drone pilot hesitated, mistakenly believing that many of the vehicles belonged to Israelis.

This misjudgment allowed Hamas fighters to continue their assault.

The investigation also found a significant breakdown in coordination between IDF ground forces and the IAF.

Communication difficulties hindered effective air support and further compromised the defense of the crossing.

The attack on Erez Crossing was carried out in waves. Hamas terrorists, including members of Islamic Jihad and unaffiliated attackers, launched the assault just ten minutes after the initial rocket barrage.

They succeeded in breaching three of the four targeted sectors. In the fourth sector, their attempt to demolish a defensive wall caused only minor damage.

During the battle, terrorists took to the rooftops to fire on Israeli soldiers. The intensity of the attack forced a deputy company commander to retreat under heavy fire.

Nine IDF soldiers were killed in battle, while three hostages were taken to Gaza.

Ultimately, paratroopers and Golani forces arrived to reinforce the defenders.