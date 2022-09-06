Official Syrian news agency: Israel attacked Aleppo airport, putting it out of commission

A damaged portion of Damascus International Airport, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike on June 10. (SANA via AP, File)

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or deaths.

By World Israel News Staff

According to the official news agency in Syria, the Israeli Air Force struck Aleppo airport Tuesday night – less than a week after a previous attack.

The IDF targeted the Syrian city of Aleppo last Wednesday night as well as sites near Damascus, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported at the time.

Syria’s foreign minister last week said the attack “completely destroyed the navigation station with its equipment.”

The announcement about Tuesday’s activity follows reports of explosions in the western part of the country and in Aleppo. The airport was put out of commission, Syrian media reported.

“The Israeli attack caused significant damage to the runway at the airport in Aleppo, and put it out of use,” the Syrian army said in a statement following Tuesday’s attack.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, the airstrikes also destroyed warehouses belonging to Iran-backed militias.

Israel has been attacking targets in Syria in recent years, particularly at Iranian bases. The IAF conducted several strikes on the country’s airports, most recently – before this week – in 2019.

This past June, Syria announced it was closing its main airport after an Israeli hit caused sizable damage.

Israel rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations, although it has confirmed that it targets bases of Iran-allied groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Israel’s Channel 14 notes that the current air force attacks on Syria are being carried out exactly 15 years since two quartets of F-15 and F-16 planes destroyed the nuclear reactor in Syria.

AP contributed to this report.