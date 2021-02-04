Omar’s anti-Semitism makes her unfit for House committees, Republicans say

A member of the progressive “Squad,” Omar’s past statements have earned her criticism from Jewish groups, Republicans, and even some of her left-wing allies.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

House Republicans have launched an effort to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her Committee assignments, “in light of conduct she has exhibited,” reported Fox News.

Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) argue that Omar’s repeated anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements make her unfit for her job.

The move comes on the heels of a Democrat-led effort to expel newcomer Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) from Congress, after she “liked” social media posts stating that a number of U.S. mass shootings were staged.

A member of the progressive “Squad,” Omar’s past statements have earned her criticism from Jewish groups, Republicans, and even some of her left-wing allies.

Former Grand Wizard of the KKK David Duke praised Omar in March 2019, saying he was “elated” by her ability to bring discussion of “Jewish power and the Jewish elite” to the forefront of public debate.

Stopantisemitism.org bestowed Omar with the title “2019 Anti-Semite of the year” for claiming that Israel’s supporters are forcing U.S. lawmakers to pledge “allegiance to a foreign country,” equating a boycott of Israel with a boycott of Nazi Germany, and alleging that U.S. Jews are nefariously “buying” political influence.

”Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” she tweeted in August 2012. The tweet rose to prominence years later after her election, and Omar defended the tweet in an interview.

“What is really important to me is that people recognize that there is a difference between criticizing a military action by a government that has exercised really oppressive policies and being offensive or attacking particular people of faith,” she told CNN.

During her July 2020 re-election campaign, Omar’s tactics against her fellow Democrat challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, were widely condemned as relying on anti-Semitic tropes.

Vice News published Omar’s flyer, which pointed large donations to Melton-Meaux from Jews. The flyer noted that one was made by “Michael in Scarsdale, New York,” a town known for having a large Jewish population.

“It’s a common campaign tactic for progressives to attack their moderate foes for taking big corporate money. But by solely mentioning Jewish donors by name while painting Melton-Meaux as being in their ‘pocket’ to do their bidding on financial issues, her campaign’s mailer makes an argument that critics see as an anti-Semitic trope — especially in light of her string of previous controversial remarks about Israel,” Vice reported.

In November 2020, Omar accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” after the Jewish state demolished temporary Palestinian structures which were illegally built in the middle of an IDF firing range.