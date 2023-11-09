One injured in drone explosion at Eilat school

Damage at the Tze’elim Elementary School in Eilat following a drone explosion, Nov. 9, 2023. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

By JNS

A drone caused a large explosion at an elementary school in Eilat on Thursday afternoon, injuring one civilian, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“A UAV hit a civilian building in the city of Eilat, in southern Israel. The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review,” said the IDF.

A 20-year-old man suffered from smoke inhalation and was evacuated to the city’s Yoseftal Medical Center, the Magen David Adom emergency response service said. In addition, paramedics treated five people suffering from anxiety.

“A short time ago, there was an explosion at the Tze’elim School in Eilat,” said Education Minister Yoav Kisch in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The only children at the school at the time of the explosion were special education students who were in the bomb shelter, said Kisch.

“I spoke with the mayor of Eilat, Eli Lankri, and with officials of the Ministry of Education in the city and they updated me on the details and the steps being taken,” he added.

Lankri ordered the cancelation of all after-school activities set to take place on Thursday, the Eilat Municipality announced.

Eilat, early indications it was a drone that caused the explosion. pic.twitter.com/i05LY7RqsZ — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 9, 2023

Israel bolstered its naval presence in the Red Sea area last week following repeated missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The IDF said that missile boats were deployed “in accordance with the assessment of the situation, and as part of the increased defense efforts in the region.”

On Oct. 31, Israel’s Arrow aerial-defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired at the Jewish state from the “Red Sea area.”

A spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah, the official title of the Houthi movement, confirmed the terrorist group had fired ballistic and cruise missiles, and drones, at Israel.