WATCH: Insane footage shows Houthi UAV crashing into Tel Aviv building July 19, 2024

One person was killed, and ten others were injured when an explosive-laden drone crashed into an apartment building in Tel Aviv early Friday morning. מגיע מכיוון הים בגובה נמוך – ומתפוצץ: תיעוד חדש מנפילת הכטב"ם בתל אביב@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/xfAHEGt93w — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 19, 2024 WATCH Security footage captured the moment a Houthi drone struck a building in Tel Aviv on Friday morning, resulting in one fatality and four injuries. pic.twitter.com/C8OQGgsCYt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 19, 2024