WATCH: Insane footage shows Houthi UAV crashing into Tel Aviv building

One person was killed, and ten others were injured when an explosive-laden drone crashed into an apartment building in Tel Aviv early Friday morning.

מגיע מכיוון הים בגובה נמוך – ומתפוצץ: תיעוד חדש מנפילת הכטב”ם בתל אביב@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/xfAHEGt93w — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 19, 2024