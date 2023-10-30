One seriously wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Terrorist shot and killed after stabbing police officer in Jerusalem, as war against Hamas continues.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

One person was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem Monday, as Israeli forces continue Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attack occurred at just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, when a terrorist stabbed an Israeli Border Police officer near a light rail station on Shivtei Yisrael Street in the capital.

The terrorist stole the wounded officer’s gun then fled the scene, with security forces launching a manhunt for the terrorist.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded officer and to evacuate him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The officer is listed in serious condition, with doctors fighting to stabilize his condition, MDA director-general Eli Bin said.

Shortly after the attack, a second Border Police officer located the terrorist as he made his way on foot towards eastern Jerusalem. The officer shot and fatally wounded the terrorist.

The terrorist has been identified as an Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem.

“When we arrived on the scene we found a victim with stab wounds to his upper body,” said United Hatzalah paramedics Pinchas Butz and Eli Avraham. “We performed first aid on the scene before he was evacuated in a police ambulance.”