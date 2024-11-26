Open borders tripled child prostitution

Open borders advocates always claim that they are the compassionate ones who truly care, but the human toll of their false compassion are the dead and raped children whom they neglected.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“Children, boys and girls, are being sold for sex,” Tara Rodas, a whistleblower from the Department of Health and Human Services, told Congress. “Just last month I spoke with a care provider in Florida who told me about cases of migrant children as young as 8 with sexually transmitted diseases.”

Rodas, a former deputy to the director of the Federal Case Management Team at the Department of Health and Human Services, had been working on spotting red flags for child trafficking among the underage migrants who were being wrongly released to sponsors,

“Today, children are being sold for sex. Some children, girls and boys, will get sexually transmitted diseases. Some girls – as young as 12, 11, or even 10 years old – will give birth to children of their own. Forced labor and prostitution among underage migrants have more than tripled,” she warned, under the Biden-Harris administration.

During the first term of the Trump administration, activists, politicians and the media had falsely claimed that children were being put into ‘cages’. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had put on an act crying over a parking lot, but there are no tears now that children face actual horrors.

And they face those horrors because the Biden-Harris administration dismantled border security and immigration integrity. The Trump administration had been following a longstanding policy to protect migrant children from exploitation. Without that policy, child abuse became prevalent.

Tara Rodas had watched as underage migrants were turned over non-family sponsors with no tracking or accountability. No welfare checks were conducted on those children and the word of the sponsor was considered enough. But some of those sponsors were the worst of the worst.

Children were handed over to “traffickers, members of transnational criminal organizations, bad actors, bad, bad, bad people” after the Biden administration “stripped all the vetting out of the process.”

And Rodas said that “after nearly 3 and a half years of sounding the alarm, no significant action has been taken to rescue children.”

With over 300,000 underage migrants reported unaccounted for in the United States, Rodas was testifying at the Committee on Homeland Security about what she described as a delivery system for turning over children to the cartels and other organized crime.

“I’m very unclear as to why we’re luring children to the United States to be the white glove delivery system of these children to known MS-13, 18th Street Gang, Russian Balkans crime syndicates, and other unsavory characters,” Rodas told the Homeland Security Committee.

The lack of accountability extended not only to the open border and migrants being waved through, but to the refusal to examine even the most obvious causes of abuse by migrants.

Alicia Hopper, a consultant on human trafficking, described, “a young girl who arrived at the border in the custody of individuals claiming to be her family was bruised, disoriented and in pain. Medical examinations revealed that she had been raped, yet she was sent back to her abusers because no verification was done to confirm her guardianship.”

She also reported interviewing a Sinaloa Cartel affiliate and former sex trafficker who described what the cartels were doing to underage migrants.

“If a cartel member or smuggler gets a call that there is a specific organ they’re looking for, they will scout out those organs and especially focus on migrant children,” she claimed.

Hopper interviewed a local property manager on a smuggling route who told of the “consistent screams of migrant women and children being sexually assaulted” and of seeing “a young, bloodied girl being chased.”

She saw “evidence of sexual assault” including “torn clothing indicative of exploitation, particularly of young female teenagers” and “examined the sizes of clothing that reflected sexual assault. Some were children.”

Retired Deputy Border Patrol Agent J.J. Carrell, who had served for 24 years in the Border Patrol, described the Biden-Harris administration as the worst that he had served under, and which he held responsible for “facilitating the largest mass invasion into America.”

Carrell stated that he believes 30 million illegal aliens entered America under Biden.

And that 12 million illegal aliens will have been arrested and released into the country by the time Biden leaves office, including nearly 1 million Venezuelans, half a million Haitians, a third of a million Chinese, over 100,000 Russians and a quarter million Special Interest Aliens/Terrorists.

The longtime Border Patrol agent believes that there are now 50 million illegal alien invaders in America. “Between one in six and one in seven residents in America is an illegal alien. America has suffered the greatest demographic shift in modern history.”

That demographic shift was the entire reason that the Biden-Harris administration forced the border open and kept it open regardless of the consequences to national security, to American cities, to American workers, to the migrants themselves and even the political consequences to the Democrats who lost the White House and the Senate because of their migration policies. .

Demographic change had to be achieved by any means and at any cost.

The incoming Trump administration now faces the challenging task of securing the border, ending the invasion and removing a massive number of criminals, terrorists and other illegals.

Open borders organizations, leftist activists, the media and politicians are primed to once again sue, protest and stage weepy photo shoots over the prospect of enforcing immigration law.

Open borders advocates always claim that they are the compassionate ones who truly care, but the human toll of their false compassion are the dead and raped children whom they neglected.

None of the activists who brought illegal aliens across the border, who protested outside detention centers and filed lawsuits ever found the time to check on any of the abused children.

It was not their love for the migrants that motivated them to fight for open borders, but their hatred for America. For them and for the cartel members, the children were a means to an end.

The Trump administration has the opportunity to end the invasion and restore a truly compassionate immigration policy that secures the borders and ends the abuse of children.