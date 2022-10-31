Operation ‘Wave Breaker’ continues: 8 more terror suspects arrested

During the counterterrorism activities, no injuries were reported.

By TPS

Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel’s Security Agency) and the Border Police conducted operations overnight Sunday-Monday in Judea and Samari,a during which they arrested eight wanted persons.

The raids were part of Israel’s continuing anti-terror campaign, dubbed Operation Wave Breaker, and carried out in the wake of two serious terrorist attacks committed over the past two days – one shooting attack in Kiryat Arba Saturday night and a car-ramming attack on Sunday – which left 1 dead and many injured.

In the latest counterterrorist activity, IDF forces operated in the city of Jenin, where they arrested two persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. During the operation, the Israeli fighters returned fire at gunmen who shot at them.

In the area of the Yehuda regional division, IDF soldiers arrested three wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity and confiscated one weapon.

In the city of Qalqilya, in the area of the Ephraim Brigade, the IDF and Border Police forces arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. During the activity, several suspects threw rocks at the fighters, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

Also, in the village of Husan, which is located in the area covered by the Etzion Brigade, one wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity was arrested.

IDF fighters also operated in the city of Nablus (Shechem). During the activity, gunshots were heard in the area.

Overall, eight wanted persons were arrested and transferred for further investigation by the security forces, while there were no injuries reported to Israeli security forces.