‘Outrageous’ for Biden to lecture Israel on domestic issues, says Nikki Haley

“We should let Israelis decide this themselves,” the former ambassador and presidential candidate said of judicial reform.

By JNS

“It’s outrageous for Joe Biden to lecture Israel on a matter that is entirely their domestic concern,” Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and presidential candidate for 2024, said in a statement that the campaign provided JNS and that she posted on Twitter.

“We would never want the Israeli government to push America on issues surrounding our Supreme Court, and they wouldn’t do it,” she added. “We should let Israelis decide this themselves.”

Legal experts recently told JNS that the White House and U.S. State Department have criticized Israeli judicial reform in bad faith.

“You get this sort of pious talk coming out of these characters, but they are as anti-democratic as you could possibly imagine with respect to the way in which they do this business,” Richard Epstein, law professor and director of the Classical Liberal Institute at NYU Law, told JNS of the Biden administration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected U.S. President Joe Biden’s intervention in the debate. Nonetheless, Netanyahu declared on Wednesday that U.S.-Israel ties remain “unshakeable.”