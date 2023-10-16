Over 1,000 celebrities demand Hamas release Israeli captives

Michael Douglas, Gal Gadot, Jason Alexander among the more than 1,000 celebrities to sign onto letter demanding Hamas release Israeli captives.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

More than 1,000 celebrities and entertainment executives signed an open letter published on Thursday showing solidarity with Israel, condemning Hamas and calling for the return of hostages taken by the terrorist organization this week.

The letter, spearheaded by the non-profit entertainment industry organization Creative Community For Peace, urges those in the entertainment industry “to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.”

The signatories — which include Michael Douglas, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot and Jason Alexander— also asked their friends and colleagues in Hollywood to hold back from sharing misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on social media.

“As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda,” they wrote.

Furthermore, the letter did not abstain from denouncing Hamas’ “evil” and “barbaric” actors of violence against Israeli civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions,” it read. “They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.”

“Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace,” the letter stated in conclusion.

Gal Gadot, who signed the letter, said: “My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I’m praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas’ terrorism and brutality. And I hope that the world remains steadfast in their support of the Israeli people.”

American-Israeli billionaire Haim Saban, who added his signature to the letter as chairman and CEO of the Saban Capital Group, added: “In the aftermath of the barbaric killing of more than 1,200 Israelis, we in the Hollywood community and around the world must stand with Israel as it defends itself against a terrorist regime in Gaza that seeks Israel’s destruction.”

More than 1,000 Israelis have been murdered by Hamas since Saturday morning, which was also the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

In a separate open letter published on Thursday, global female leaders, activists and figures in the entertainment industry joined the National Council of Jewish Women in demanding the release of all hostages taken by Hamas.

The signatories of that letter — which include Helen Mirren, Noa Tishby, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Montana Tucker, Mandy Moore and Brandi Carlile — additionally called on the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other similar organizations “to do everything within their power to get much-needed aid to [the] hostages.”